Rose Hooktip Moth by rhoing
Photo 4831

Rose Hooktip Moth

I think this is one of the prettier species of moths. I posted one three years ago, but I like this image more.

Photographed on glass, so I also photographed the underside of the moth for my iNaturalist submission.

» ID’ed as Oreta rosea or “Rose Hooktip”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ Moth Photographers Group ] [ UK Moths‡ ]

‡ The UK has several “Hook-tips,” but not this one.

[ PXL_20250902_203253872_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

