Photo 4831
Rose Hooktip Moth
I think this is one of the prettier species of moths. I posted one
three years ago
, but I like this image more.
Photographed on glass, so I also photographed the underside of the moth for my iNaturalist submission.
» ID’ed as Oreta rosea or “Rose Hooktip”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
Moth Photographers Group
] [
UK Moths
‡ ]
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
‡ The UK has several “Hook-tips,” but not this one.
[ PXL_20250902_203253872_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
garden-visitor
,
tminsects
,
tm-moth-species
,
hooktip moths
,
drepanidae
,
rose hooktip
,
oreta rosea
,
tm-p8
,
inaturalist-confirmed
,
tm02sep
