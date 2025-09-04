I sold a photo!

Okay, the “price” was $0. But someone wanted it. Hmm. Maybe it was just for the frame? Actually not.
In our smaller house, we have less wall space and fewer shelves for displaying photos. Mostly what we have chosen to display are photos and canvases from trips we’ve taken. So Clare asked about putting this “out there” on BuyNothing (BuyNothingProject.org). I agreed; there is just nowhere to put it in the new house. (Not sure I could ever reproduce this; I think the original digital photo probably died in one of the hard drive failures I’ve had, although I still have the 365 post!)
Surprisingly, one of Clare’s gym-buddies put-in for it. She said her husband, an artist, really wanted it … and asked me to sign it. While I think he was initially going to display it in his workshop, Clare received a photo from her friend: they chose to display it in their house.