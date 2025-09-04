Previous
I sold a photo! by rhoing
Photo 4833

I sold a photo!

Okay, the “price” was $0. But someone wanted it. Hmm. Maybe it was just for the frame? Actually not.

In our smaller house, we have less wall space and fewer shelves for displaying photos. Mostly what we have chosen to display are photos and canvases from trips we’ve taken. So Clare asked about putting this “out there” on BuyNothing (BuyNothingProject.org). I agreed; there is just nowhere to put it in the new house. (Not sure I could ever reproduce this; I think the original digital photo probably died in one of the hard drive failures I’ve had, although I still have the 365 post!)

Surprisingly, one of Clare’s gym-buddies put-in for it. She said her husband, an artist, really wanted it … and asked me to sign it. While I think he was initially going to display it in his workshop, Clare received a photo from her friend: they chose to display it in their house.

It was a 365 post many, many years ago. » “Keuffel & Esser N4081-3: Log Log Duplex Decitrig ©1947”

September 4 posts (16; missing 2021)

[ PXL_20250904_140613517_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1324% complete

