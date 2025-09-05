Previous
Hibiscus with Ladybug by rhoing
Hibiscus with Ladybug

Flowers can be lovely from the top looking in, but I am often fascinated by how they look from the side and from underneath and as they are opening up.

5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Thom Mitchell

Mags ace
Lovely capture!
October 3rd, 2025  
