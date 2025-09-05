Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4834
Hibiscus with Ladybug
Flowers can be lovely from the top looking in, but I am often fascinated by how they look from the side and from underneath and as they are opening up.
September 5 posts
(15; missing
2018
)
[ PXL_20250905_180331715_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5093
photos
51
followers
49
following
1324% complete
View this month »
4827
4828
4829
4830
4831
4832
4833
4834
Latest from all albums
4829
4830
258
4831
4832
259
4833
4834
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
5th September 2025 11:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
hibiscus
,
malvaceae
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tm-p8
,
tm05sep
,
malvoideae
,
hibisceae
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
October 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close