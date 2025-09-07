Sign up
Photo 4835
Lake Louise
First jigsaw puzzle since mid-April (buying and selling houses!).
Eurographics. 1000 pieces. A panoramic image that was too wide as a jigsaw puzzle (13" × 39") for my new puzzle board.
7th September 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
