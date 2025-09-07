Previous
Lake Louise by rhoing
Photo 4835

Lake Louise

First jigsaw puzzle since mid-April (buying and selling houses!).
Eurographics. 1000 pieces. A panoramic image that was too wide as a jigsaw puzzle (13" × 39") for my new puzzle board.

