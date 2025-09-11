Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4839
These logos take me back!
“Hit the Road Jack.” Only 750 pieces (25×30 grid). We elected to do a somewhat easier, borrowed puzzle after the previous, difficult
Lake Louise
puzzle.
»
“Hit the Road Jack”
September 11 posts
(18; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250911_133808954_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5102
photos
51
followers
49
following
1325% complete
View this month »
4832
4833
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
4839
Latest from all albums
260
4836
4837
261
262
4838
263
4839
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
11th September 2025 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
puzzles
,
jigsaw puzzle
,
logos
,
masterpieces
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
tm11sep
,
tm-p8
,
750pce
Mags
ace
Some of those signs are so long gone here! Cool puzzle!
October 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close