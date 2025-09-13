Starting over

Mowing the yard was such a problem for our “guy,” and would be a more difficult problem for us with our smaller mower because the weeds were so bad. So we made the decision to start over. The yard was sprayed with an herbicide and here is the side-by-side result with one of our neighbors. Our lawn service will come back to aerate and put down grass seed later in the month.
Today was a Habitat for Humanity work morning and I was beat from that, so it was a low-key/low-energy afternoon and a one-frame photo day.