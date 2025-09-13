Previous
Starting over by rhoing
Photo 4841

Starting over

Mowing the yard was such a problem for our “guy,” and would be a more difficult problem for us with our smaller mower because the weeds were so bad. So we made the decision to start over. The yard was sprayed with an herbicide and here is the side-by-side result with one of our neighbors. Our lawn service will come back to aerate and put down grass seed later in the month.

Today was a Habitat for Humanity work morning and I was beat from that, so it was a low-key/low-energy afternoon and a one-frame photo day.

September 13 posts (14; missing 2021)

[ PXL_20250914_001106684_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh my!
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact