Chicken picata by rhoing
Photo 4842

Chicken picata

Our younger SIL made this recently when we were together at the Airbnb. With that delicious meal fresh in our/her mind, made it today. Also delicious!

The only photos today were this meal as it was taking shape.

September 14 posts (16; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250914_221229385_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Krista Marson ace
looks scrumptious!
October 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh yum!
October 6th, 2025  
