This *had* to have been cut, right? by rhoing
This *had* to have been cut, right?

But the cut doesn’t look smooth all the way through. I’ve never used bolt-cutters before, or bolt-cutters on a padlock, so I don’t know what the cut would look like.

But if facility staff cut this off a locker, why did they just leave the lock on the bench or the floor.

I have so many questions!

Mags ace
Interesting!
October 6th, 2025  
