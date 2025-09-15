Sign up
Photo 4843
This *had* to have been cut, right?
But the cut doesn’t look smooth all the way through. I’ve never used bolt-cutters before, or bolt-cutters on a padlock, so I don’t know what the cut would look like.
But if facility staff cut this off a locker, why did they just leave the lock on the bench or the floor.
I have so many questions!
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
Tags
lock
,
padlock
,
tm-p8
,
tm15sep
Mags
ace
Interesting!
October 6th, 2025
