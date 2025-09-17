Previous
Underwater by rhoing
Photo 4812

Underwater

My most recent point-and-shoot goes underwater, so I was having fun with it with our oldest grandchild.

August 14 posts (14; missing 2018)

[ P8150634_LE15tm :: P&S ]
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact