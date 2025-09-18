Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4846
Another puzzle finished
“Road Trip USA En Route.” Kathryn Ward Thacker, artist. 1000 pieces (well, 1008 from a 28×36 grid). The only link I could find was at amazon and I’m not going to enrich Bezos another $30.
September 18 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250918_230830977_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5110
photos
51
followers
49
following
1327% complete
View this month »
4839
4840
4841
4842
4843
4844
4845
4846
Latest from all albums
4840
4841
4842
4843
4844
264
4845
4846
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
19th September 2025 4:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
puzzles
,
jigsaw puzzle
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
ravensburger
,
1000pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
tm-p8
,
tm18sep
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close