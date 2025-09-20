Yup — ‘right-handed’ ladders!

Today I realized that this ladder is for right-handed people. I had used the cordless driver in my left hand, and then placed it in the hole of the top step. Doing that from the left side presses the trigger on the driver, which then turns on. But the hole in the top step has a notch on the right side so placing the driver in the hole with the trigger on the right side and the ladder doesn’t turn on the driver.
’Tis a right-handed world out there.
Had to learn — yet again — how to make a composite image in ON1 Photo Raw. I don’t use the Transform Tool very often and one needs that to slide layers around!