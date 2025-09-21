We’ve been working toward this: getting a car in the garage. We moved our household on June 19, so it has taken us three months. But in our defense, we’ve been traveling for more than a month’s worth of days this summer.
In July we visited the kids-and-grandkids in Massachusetts and stopped at Clare’s mom’s for a cousins reunion in Ohio on the way home.
After being home for a few days, we were off on a hiking trip in Banff.
Home for a week-and-a-half then off again for a week at an Airbnb in New York with the kids-and-grandkids.
Home for another couple weeks, then back to Ohio for a Labor Day gathering with Clare’s brothers.
All of those trips were commitments made before we knew we were moving.
It’s not like we can relax now, but it’s definitely a milestone to make enough decisions about finding places for things or donating them so that the garage is empty enough for the larger car.