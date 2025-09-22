Sign up
Photo 4850
Leading lines
Nothing interesting. Just an empty bench in a locker room at the gym. The days are full at home.
[ PXL_20250922_212936757_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4843
4844
4845
4846
4847
4848
4849
4850
4844
264
4845
4846
4847
4848
4849
4850
bench
leading lines
gym
bandw
locker room
tmbandw
tm-p8
tm22sep
Mags
ace
Nice image in b&w! It's good to stay busy.
October 14th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice lines though
October 14th, 2025
