Previous
Leading lines by rhoing
Photo 4850

Leading lines

Nothing interesting. Just an empty bench in a locker room at the gym. The days are full at home.

September 22 posts (15; missing 2019)

[ PXL_20250922_212936757_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1328% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice image in b&w! It's good to stay busy.
October 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice lines though
October 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact