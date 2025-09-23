Previous
Too many? [Filler] by rhoing
Too many? [Filler]

I sent this photo to my brother with “By moving, I became aware of how many tape measures I have. There are probably more, but this is what I could corral in the moment!”

He replied, “Yet the question is.... is it too many? Lol.. never !!!!!

Totally agree. As Clare even said, “We need one in every room.

Two of these have been previous posts:
    1. “Dad’s tape measure”
    2. “Gotta get me one of these!” (Clearly I did!)

