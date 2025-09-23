Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4851
Too many? [Filler]
I sent this photo to my brother with “By moving, I became aware of how many tape measures I have. There are probably more, but this is what I could corral in the moment!”
He replied, “
Yet the question is.... is it too many? Lol.. never !!!!!
”
Totally agree. As Clare even said, “
We need one in every room.
”
Two of these have been previous posts:
1.
“Dad’s tape measure”
2.
“Gotta get me one of these!”
(Clearly I did!)
September 23 posts
(16; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250921_234031123_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5117
photos
51
followers
49
following
1329% complete
View this month »
4846
4847
4848
4849
4850
4851
4852
4853
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd September 2025 4:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tape measure
,
rulers
,
yardsticks
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p8
,
tm23sep
,
tape measures
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close