Previous
Photo 4853
Good eye, Clare!
I’ll let you see if you can spot what Clare spotted…
New house task today: The yard was aerated and grass seed was sown. No rain in sight. Let the watering begin.
September 25 posts
(16; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250925_210533383_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
IKEA … but “
Made in Italy
”!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So not Swedish then??
October 16th, 2025
