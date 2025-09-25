Previous
Good eye, Clare! by rhoing
Photo 4853

Good eye, Clare!

I’ll let you see if you can spot what Clare spotted…

New house task today: The yard was aerated and grass seed was sown. No rain in sight. Let the watering begin.

September 25 posts (16; no “misses”)


[ PXL_20250925_210533383_LE15tm :: cell phone ]


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
   IKEA … but “Made in Italy”!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So not Swedish then??
October 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact