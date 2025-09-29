Sign up
Photo 4857
“Golden Moments”
By Buffalo Games.
Artist: Kim Norlien
Grid: 27×38 = 1026, so 26 “bonus” pieces :)
Golden Moments at NorlienFineArt.com
’Twas a one-frame day. We had a plumbing company representative/technician at the house for
hours
putting together an estimate ($X,XXX) for everything that needs to be done and we want to be done. Kuh-ching!
29th September 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
puzzles
,
jigsaw puzzle
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
1000pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
buffalo games
,
tm-p8
,
tm29sep
