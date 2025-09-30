Plumbing Day

Apparently, “Before” didn’t meet all requirements for code. (Also, the valve at the wall was already leaking a bit.) So the water heater issues were addressed.
• New sillcocks, front and back (requiring installation of access panels in each location).
• New kitchen faucet.
• New disposal installed (upgrading from ½HP to ¾HP).
• New stop valves in several places (modern, ¼-turn).
• New drain piping in primary bedroom bath to replace the super-janky pipe the previous owners put in (probably DIY). That deserves a post in extras!
• New faucet installed in primary bedroom bath‡ (at no additional expense, except the faucet: ordered yesterday; delivered by noon today).
It was a lot of money and two repairmen were here for 7 hours, but all these issues have been addressed and I can water the grass seed in the front again … with one hose.