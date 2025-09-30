Previous
Plumbing Day by rhoing
Photo 4858

Plumbing Day

Apparently, “Before” didn’t meet all requirements for code. (Also, the valve at the wall was already leaking a bit.) So the water heater issues were addressed.

• New sillcocks, front and back (requiring installation of access panels in each location).
• New kitchen faucet.
• New disposal installed (upgrading from ½HP to ¾HP).
• New stop valves in several places (modern, ¼-turn).
• New drain piping in primary bedroom bath to replace the super-janky pipe the previous owners put in (probably DIY). That deserves a post in extras!
• New faucet installed in primary bedroom bath‡ (at no additional expense, except the faucet: ordered yesterday; delivered by noon today).

It was a lot of money and two repairmen were here for 7 hours, but all these issues have been addressed and I can water the grass seed in the front again … with one hose.

‡ Possibly Clare’s favorite upgrade: a bathroom faucet with a pull-down sprayer. (The sink is flat on the bottom, so gravity alone doesn’t drain it.)

[ WaterHeater_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Thom Mitchell

Mags ace
Nice work!
October 20th, 2025  
