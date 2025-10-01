Sign up
Photo 4859
Fonts
I was a font-nerd back in the day when I did web design. The sign in a waiting room today (“wa
iti
ng”) caught my eye.
Clare and I each had MRIs today. This was taken while she was getting scanned. Mine was later:
scheduled
for 9:15 p.m.
October 1 posts
(15; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20251001_213011285_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5125
photos
51
followers
49
following
waiting room
fonts
bandw
tmbandw
tm-p8
tm01oct
waiting rooms
ace
Great shot! Hope all is well.
October 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love it, made me smile. Hope you two have results you are happy with.
October 20th, 2025
