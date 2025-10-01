Previous
I was a font-nerd back in the day when I did web design. The sign in a waiting room today (“waiting”) caught my eye.

Clare and I each had MRIs today. This was taken while she was getting scanned. Mine was later: scheduled for 9:15 p.m.

1st October 2025

Mags ace
Great shot! Hope all is well.
October 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love it, made me smile. Hope you two have results you are happy with.
October 20th, 2025  
