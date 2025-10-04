Previous
Beginnings of a ‘sidewalk’ by rhoing
Photo 4862

Beginnings of a ‘sidewalk’

But “side” walk? It connects the house to the sidewalk near the street, so is it still a sidewalk? Or a “walkup”? I don’t know.

The current Habitat for Humanity project.

It was a three-frame day as we are trying to get ready to go visit the kids-and-grandkids.

October 4 posts (15; no “misses”)

4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

