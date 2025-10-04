Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4862
Beginnings of a ‘sidewalk’
But “side” walk? It connects the house
to
the sidewalk near the street, so is it still a sidewalk? Or a “walkup”? I don’t know.
The current Habitat for Humanity project.
It was a three-frame day as we are trying to get ready to go visit the kids-and-grandkids.
October 4 posts
(15; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20251004_152220895_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5129
photos
52
followers
50
following
1332% complete
View this month »
4855
4856
4857
4858
4859
4860
4861
4862
Latest from all albums
4857
266
4858
4859
4860
4861
267
4862
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
4th October 2025 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sidewalk
,
pavement
,
concrete
,
cement
,
habitat
,
habitat for humanity
,
habitat-for-humanity
,
tm-p8
,
tm04oct
,
tm-habitat4
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close