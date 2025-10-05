Sign up
Photo 4863
Baby grass [Filler]
Planted Thursday, September 25.
Photographed Friday, October 3.
So this is Day Nine.
I am not looking forward to the next water bill.
Yeah, there are some weeds in there, but there’s more grass than weeds now. Such was not the case when we embarked on this journey.
[ PXL_20251003_152002434_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4857
4858
4859
4860
4861
4862
4863
4864
Tags
grass
,
lawn
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p8
,
tm05oct
Mags
ace
Lovely new green growth.
October 25th, 2025
