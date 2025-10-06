Broken medical device

I’ve had my home traction unit for 9½ years and I use it almost every day, so it’s had a good run. But it broke recently and I’m going to have a go at a repair.
I’m using C-clamps that belonged to Clare’s grandfather. Now that I inspect them a little more closely, I see the manufacturer and realize that I have a small set: I have “Super Jr.” No. 54, No. 55 and No. 56, manufactured by “Cincinnati Tool Co.” There is currently a “Cincinnati Tool Steel Company,” but that’s apparently different because it was founded in 1976 (in Rockford, Illinois, by a guy named Cincinnati), and these clamps are clearly older than 1976.
