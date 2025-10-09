Venus flytrap

Part of our son-in-law’s plant collection.
Note the three trigger hairs.
From Wikipedia: “Dionaea catches its prey—chiefly insects and arachnids—with a ‘jaw’-like clamping structure, which is formed by the terminal portion of each of the plant's leaves; when an insect makes contact with the open leaves, vibrations from the prey’s movements ultimately trigger the ‘jaws’ to shut via tiny hairs (called ‘trigger hairs’ or ‘sensitive hairs’) on their inner surfaces. Additionally, when an insect or spider touches one of these hairs, the trap prepares to close, only fully enclosing the prey if a second hair is contacted within (approximately) twenty seconds of the first contact. Triggers may occur as quickly as 1⁄10 of a second from initial contact.
“The requirement of repeated, seemingly redundant triggering in this mechanism serves as a safeguard against energy loss and to avoid trapping objects with no nutritional value; the plant will only begin digestion after five more stimuli are activated, ensuring that it has caught a live prey animal worthy of consumption. These hairs also possess a heat sensor. A forest fire, for example, causes them to snap shut, making the plant more resilient to periods of summer fires.”
