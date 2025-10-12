Previous
Birthday party braids by Mimi by rhoing
Photo 4870

Birthday party braids by Mimi

Being a grandparent is such fun!

[ PXL_20251012_132633659_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Dorothy ace
She’s a cutie!
November 4th, 2025  
