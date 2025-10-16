Family lunch

Clare and her brother, their spouses, and their mom. Clare is the “baby” of the group; her brother, his wife, and I were all high school classmates (and we were in NHS together).
Today we drove from Mentor to Fremont and then drove with Mom to Perrysburg to meet Clare’s brother and his wife for a late lunch. A 1:30 reservation has generally given us the place to ourselves and we can take our time and not feel pressured to finish up and leave.
The background had lots of bright blue sky coming through the windows and shades, so I applied a B&W filter, painted us out, and set the filter to about 50% to let some of the color through, but not the full “volume” of brightness.