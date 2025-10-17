Previous
Mom’s rubber ducks by rhoing
Until she got her first rubber duck, I didn’t know about Jeeps and rubber ducks.
» How Did The Ducks On Jeeps Start: The Full Story

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Annie-Sue ace
what a fun tradition!
November 7th, 2025  
