Photo 4875
Mom’s rubber ducks
Until she got her first rubber duck, I didn’t know about Jeeps and rubber ducks.
How Did The Ducks On Jeeps Start: The Full Story
[ PXL_20251017_141604655_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
jeep
,
rubber duck
,
rubber ducks
,
jeeps
,
rubber duckies
,
tm-p8
,
tm17oct
Annie-Sue
what a fun tradition!
November 7th, 2025
