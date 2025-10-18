Sign up
Photo 4876
No Kings Day
Clare and her mom. Mom’s first protest rally!
[ PXL_20251018_154815931_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Tags
clare
ohio
fremont
politics
rally
protest
tmclare
tm-p8
tm18oct
no kings
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Excellent! I have a number of friends who attended these marches. Cheering you all on!
November 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely ladies!
November 8th, 2025
