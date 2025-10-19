Sign up
Photo 4877
We have grass! [Travel day]
Drove home today not knowing what we’d find in terms of grass growth, but it looks pretty good. Some places are better than others, but we can work with this!
[ PXL_20251019_214650047_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
365
365
Taken
20th October 2025 2:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
lawn
,
yard
,
travel-day
,
tm-p8
,
tm19oct
GaryW
Nice! It looks very lush! You'll have to get out the mower!
November 9th, 2025
