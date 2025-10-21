Clever concept…

This 8-in-1 wrench just isn’t machined with enough precision. Rescued from my dad’s tools when he passed away, I’ve tried to use it a couple times, but the manufacturing tolerances were just too sloppy, so it just didn’t fit around nuts or hex-heads tightly enough. I took this photo for Clare to give it away on Buy Nothing. Someone wanted it and picked it up — don’t know if they expected to use it or just add it to a collection of vintage items. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
No post for yesterday, the day after returning home from a 12-night trip. Too much to do!