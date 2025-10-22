The power of epoxy

Okay, it doesn’t have to be particularly strong to support what’s essentially a popsicle stick, but I just like that the epoxy hardened with the mixing stick not leaning on the side of the jar.
So the jar is a rinsed-out Oui jar and the stick is a rinsed-off Yasso stick. (Mocha & Chocolate and Sea Salt and Caramel Crunch are our favorites, respectively.)
This was the second stage of trying to repair my home traction device. » Stage One
Alas, the two-stage repair did not hold. I have saved the strap to use with the new machine that was “prescribed” and “dispensed” to Clare, and my 9½-year old device went into Storage Bin #13.