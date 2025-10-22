Previous
The power of epoxy by rhoing
Photo 4879

The power of epoxy

Okay, it doesn’t have to be particularly strong to support what’s essentially a popsicle stick, but I just like that the epoxy hardened with the mixing stick not leaning on the side of the jar.

So the jar is a rinsed-out Oui jar and the stick is a rinsed-off Yasso stick. (Mocha & Chocolate and Sea Salt and Caramel Crunch are our favorites, respectively.)

This was the second stage of trying to repair my home traction device. » Stage One
Alas, the two-stage repair did not hold. I have saved the strap to use with the new machine that was “prescribed” and “dispensed” to Clare, and my 9½-year old device went into Storage Bin #13.

October 22 posts (14; missing 2023, of course)

[ PXL_20251023_000659453_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact