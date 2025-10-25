Previous
Work smarter, not harder by rhoing
Work smarter, not harder

Cutting the 4×4 post on a diagonal, these guys have clamped a couple pieces of scrap 2×4s on the post to align with the handrail as guides for the sawzall blade. Smart. A 2×6 will be a cap on each of the handrails. » The finished product

Thom Mitchell

Kathy ace
Good look at the guys and their work.
November 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
If it works! =)
November 9th, 2025  
