Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4882
Work smarter, not harder
Cutting the 4×4 post on a diagonal, these guys have clamped a couple pieces of scrap 2×4s on the post to align with the handrail as guides for the sawzall blade. Smart. A 2×6 will be a cap on each of the handrails. »
The finished product
October 25 posts
(14; missing
2018
,
2019
, and
2023
)
[ PXL_20251025_143109573_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5160
photos
52
followers
50
following
1337% complete
View this month »
4875
4876
4877
4878
4879
4880
4881
4882
Latest from all albums
277
4877
4878
4879
4880
4881
278
4882
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
25th October 2025 7:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sawzall
,
habitat
,
habitat for humanity
,
habitat-for-humanity
,
tm-p8
,
tm25oct
,
tm-habitat4
Kathy
ace
Good look at the guys and their work.
November 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
If it works! =)
November 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close