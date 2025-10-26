Sign up
Photo 4883
Sunday brunch
Bobbie’s friend and neighbor growing up in Mattoon, Bobbie, and Clare. Sue was visiting Bobbie and it was a good excuse to gather here for a meal. I’m
always
game for an egg-and-sausage casserole brunch!
[ PXL_20251026_162314266_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Tags
food
,
friends
,
eggs
,
brunch
,
tm-p8
,
tm26oct
,
egg casserole
