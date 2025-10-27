Dental technology circa…

I had my 6-month checkup today and this was in my exam room. Our dentist picked it up at an antique store or yard sale. The dental instrument hanging down was a rotary tool (probably a drill) that the dentist operated with a foot pedal that turned the large flywheel. The flywheel turned a “belt” (what’s on there now looks new and more like a woven shoelace!) that was connected at the top to a wheel that would turn the instrument. I think I prefer 21st century dental equipment to their early 20th century counterparts!