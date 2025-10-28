So many tools!

Flooring was begun Saturday with the laying of the first run‡ the length of the main hallway. Today we had two or three two-man teams spreading out from that first run of LVF. I was on the floor in the kitchen and dining room. These are spacers to keep a run from moving when you lay down a new plank and tap on it to lock it to the previous plank. I don’t know about the red ones, but the blue ones can be put down two ways, to maintain a different gap to the wall. Very clever.
I can’t work on Saturday as we’re going on a short trip, so I went today. I enjoyed working with one of the two most-senior carpenters.