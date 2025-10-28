Previous
So many tools! by rhoing
Photo 4885

So many tools!

Flooring was begun Saturday with the laying of the first run‡ the length of the main hallway. Today we had two or three two-man teams spreading out from that first run of LVF. I was on the floor in the kitchen and dining room. These are spacers to keep a run from moving when you lay down a new plank and tap on it to lock it to the previous plank. I don’t know about the red ones, but the blue ones can be put down two ways, to maintain a different gap to the wall. Very clever.

I can’t work on Saturday as we’re going on a short trip, so I went today. I enjoyed working with one of the two most-senior carpenters.

October 28 posts (12; missing 2016, 2018, 2022, and 2023 — another rough date in late-October!)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
‡ Setting the line for the first run of flooring: “The ‘toys’ these guys have…”

[ PXL_20251028_153513597_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1338% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact