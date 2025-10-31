We’ve been to Paducah, KY, many times over the years, but we’ve never gone to the National Quilt Museum. I wasn’t reluctant to go, but it was quite worth the time.
This is a part of a quilt titled, “Mariposas Mi Amigas 2014.” The accompanying description is:
“Gail Garber
Albuquerque, NM
“Quilted by Kris Vierra
Lincoln, NE
“Mariposas Mi Amigas was inspired by my longtime BFF, Donna Barnitz. We were experimenting with using Ultrasuede to create a filigree-style butterfly that could be fused and yet, we would not have to worry about fraying as the quilt aged. Donna was the designer of the butterflies and I designed the rest of the quilt top. Afton Warrick stitched many of the pieced blocks.
“Machine pieced, foundation pieced, machine quilted