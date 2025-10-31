Previous
National Quilt Museum by rhoing
Photo 4887

National Quilt Museum

We’ve been to Paducah, KY, many times over the years, but we’ve never gone to the National Quilt Museum. I wasn’t reluctant to go, but it was quite worth the time.

This is a part of a quilt titled, “Mariposas Mi Amigas 2014.” The accompanying description is:

“Gail Garber
Albuquerque, NM

“Quilted by Kris Vierra
Lincoln, NE

Mariposas Mi Amigas was inspired by my longtime BFF, Donna Barnitz. We were experimenting with using Ultrasuede to create a filigree-style butterfly that could be fused and yet, we would not have to worry about fraying as the quilt aged. Donna was the designer of the butterflies and I designed the rest of the quilt top. Afton Warrick stitched many of the pieced blocks.

“Machine pieced, foundation pieced, machine quilted

“Learn more [ QR code ]

I took an embarrassing number of quilt photos during our visit. I chose this one because I’ve had such a lean year of butterfly photos-and-posts.

» National Quilt Museum

October 31 posts (13; missing 2019, 2021, and 2023)

31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

