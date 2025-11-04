Letting in the light

We’re getting all new windows this week: ten windows in eight “holes” (two double-windows). Nine of the windows are straight replacements, but we opted for the [significant] extra expense to make this window over the kitchen sink quite a bit larger. It will be both wider and taller. This window faces southeast and the living room faces southwest. These are the only two southward-facing windows, so we’re going for maximum light.
The window company would have done this, but for the two electrical switches in the lower-right that are dangling from their box. One is a light switch and one is for the dishwasher. They will have to be relocated.