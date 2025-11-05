Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4892
Horsin’ around
The giant chess board outside the Student Recreation Center on campus. I thought I’d posted a photo of this chess set before, but perhaps not.
November 5 posts
(11; missing
2017
,
2018
,
2023
, and
2024
)
[ PXL_20251105_212713802_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5177
photos
52
followers
50
following
1340% complete
View this month »
4885
4886
4887
4888
4889
4890
4891
4892
Latest from all albums
282
4889
283
4890
284
285
4891
4892
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
6th November 2025 3:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knight
,
chess
,
horse
,
siuc
,
tm-p8
,
tm05nov
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close