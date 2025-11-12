Previous
18 bags! by rhoing
18 bags!

I think there are “only” seventeen in the photo, but this was taken at 4:45 p.m. We topped off one more bag before we declared, “Enough!” But in the end, the previous owners were right about this tree dropping its leaves sort of all-at-once!

PXL_20251112_224520378_LE15tm
12th November 2025

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

