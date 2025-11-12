Sign up
Previous
Photo 4899
18 bags!
I think there are “only” seventeen in the photo, but this was taken at 4:45 p.m. We topped off one more bag before we declared, “Enough!” But in the end, the previous owners were right about this tree dropping its leaves sort of all-at-once!
November 12 posts
(12; missing
2016
,
2018
, and
2023
)
[ PXL_20251112_224520378_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5187
photos
52
followers
50
following
1342% complete
4892
4893
4894
4895
4896
4897
4898
4899
4895
286
4896
4897
287
4898
288
4899
Views
0
365
13th November 2025 4:45am
Tags
tree
,
plant
,
ginkgo biloba
,
ginkgo
,
tmplants
,
tmtrees
,
ginkgoaceae
,
maidenhair tree
,
our-yard
,
tm-p8
,
tm12nov
