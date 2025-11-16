Sign up
Photo 4903
Finally!
Tough puzzle. Tough photo (because the puzzle is so large).
No more 2000 piece puzzles for a while…
“The Grand Fiction Library”
; artist: Aimee Stewart
PXL_20251116_183827141_LE15tm :: cell phone
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
puzzles
,
jigsaw puzzle
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
buffalo games
,
tm-p8
,
tm16nov
,
2000-pce
,
aimee stewart
