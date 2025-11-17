Sign up
Photo 4904
Mid-November lawn mowing
Perhaps there will be one in December, too?
A one-frame day.
November 17 posts
(13; missing
2019
and
2023
)
[ PXL_20251117_222331562_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5193
photos
52
followers
50
following
1343% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
18th November 2025 4:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
lawn
,
mowing
,
our-yard
,
tm-p8
,
tm17nov
