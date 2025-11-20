Barter, part 2 [Travel day]

Our dear friend and new neighbor had us over for dinner a few days ago — which itself was a story — and sent us home with some leftovers. We commented on her cleverly-designed plastic wrap (“cling film” to our British friends?) dispenser with a cutter that slides along the top. She reported that found herself with two of these, so this became the other side of our barter transaction.
Today is an unusual travel day. We will be arriving at Clare’s mom’s tomorrow, but we will be arriving at mid-day with some surprise visitors for her 90th birthday luncheon on Saturday. So tonight we’re staying just past Indianapolis, then meeting our daughters down the street from Mom’s place and then showing up together. It’s been hard for Clare to keep this secret from her mom; this has been in the planning since August. In another twist, our daughters have bailed on flying to Detroit, where we would have picked them up, and instead they are road-tripping together. Sister time! There was just too much TSA and airline uncertainty for a visit that was time-sensitive with a small window.
Wishing a super surprise celebration tomorrow with everyone arriving on time. Congrats to Clare's Mum.
A clever and pretty device for the plastic wrap.