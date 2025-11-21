Sign up
Photo 4907
She *was* surprised
Thom and the Girls.
Our daughters road-tripped from Massachusetts to north-central Ohio to surprise their grandma — Clare’s mom — for the celebration of her 90th birthday. Here we are moments after the girls’ surprise arrival.
[ PXL_20251121_174703221_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
sisters
,
grace
,
clare
,
mother
,
mom
,
jenny
,
grandmother
,
granddaughter
,
daughters
,
mothers
,
granddaughters
,
grandmothers
,
tmgrace
,
tmjenny
,
tmdaughters
,
tmclare
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandmother
,
tmmother
,
tmmothers
,
tmgrandmothers
,
tmsisters
,
tm-p8
,
tmmom
,
tm21nov
