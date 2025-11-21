Previous
She *was* surprised by rhoing
She *was* surprised

Thom and the Girls.
Our daughters road-tripped from Massachusetts to north-central Ohio to surprise their grandma — Clare’s mom — for the celebration of her 90th birthday. Here we are moments after the girls’ surprise arrival.

[ PXL_20251121_174703221_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
