Grandma & Granddaughters by rhoing
Grandma & Granddaughters

All three of these granddaughters were surprise-to-Mom attendees. The mothers of the eight great-grandchildren, five of which came as well (from relatively-nearby Indiana).
» These three granddaughters 13 years ago!

[ PXL_20251122_170812126.PORTRAIT-EDIT_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
KWind ace
What a lovely family capture!
December 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful capture of your lovely women!
December 8th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice
December 8th, 2025  
