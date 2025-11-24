Sign up
Previous
Photo 4910
Puzzling away-from-home
12:55 p.m. Clare, her mom, and her youngest brother.
November 24 posts
(14; missing
2019
and
2023
)
[ PXL_20251124_175520279_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
24th November 2025
24th Nov 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5200
photos
52
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
24th November 2025 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sisters
,
jigsaw
,
clare
,
brothers
,
puzzle
,
daughters
,
puzzles
,
mothers
,
jigsaw puzzle
,
tmdaughters
,
tmclare
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
ravensburger
,
500pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
tmmothers
,
tmsisters
,
tm-p8
,
tm24nov
,
tmbrothers
