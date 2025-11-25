Not my work!

This is a real repair, executed by Clare’s youngest brother who is retired from flipping homes for a living. I have been doing band-aid maintenance for at least nine years according to a 2020 post.
When screws have fallen out over the years, I’ve moved the brackets to new holes, but they will fail, too, because the perimeter of the seat is not solid wood. Clare’s dad attached the “custom” plywood inserts when he and Mom bought the chairs (2003), but the screws just work their way out of the MDF.
Clare’s brother went to a hardware store and bought a high-quality pine board, L-brackets and screws and reinforced the three chairs that were in the worst condition. The other chairs seem to be holding up much better.