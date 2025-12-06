Sign up
Previous
Photo 4920
December 6 — Yep, cut the grass
Not the first time we’ve cut the grass in December, although since this
is
mostly grass, rather than weeds, I’m more comfortable saying we cut the
grass
(rather than, say, “mowed the yard”).
December 6 posts
(13; missing
2019
,
2022
, and
2023
)
[ PXL_20251206_214410785_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
grass
,
lawn
,
mowing
,
tm-p8
,
tm06dec
KV
ace
Amazingly green grass… we have a little green in ours but it is mostly tan/brown and dormant.
December 30th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I'm sure it will bring a plush lawn when springtime comes.
December 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
