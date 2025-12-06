Previous
December 6 — Yep, cut the grass by rhoing
December 6 — Yep, cut the grass

Not the first time we’ve cut the grass in December, although since this is mostly grass, rather than weeds, I’m more comfortable saying we cut the grass (rather than, say, “mowed the yard”).

KV ace
Amazingly green grass… we have a little green in ours but it is mostly tan/brown and dormant.
December 30th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I'm sure it will bring a plush lawn when springtime comes.
December 30th, 2025  
