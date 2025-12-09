Sign up
Previous
Photo 4923
A circular jigsaw puzzle
Ravensburger’s “Circle of Colors — Ocean”.
500 pieces and (FWIW) 64 border pieces
»
This puzzle at Ravensburger
December 9 posts
(wow — only 8; missing
2016
,
2017
,
2018
,
2019
,
2021
,
2022
, and
2024
)
[ PXL_20251209_141058919_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
1
0
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
9th December 2025 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
puzzles
,
jigsaw puzzle
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
500pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
tm09dec
,
tm-p8
Annie-Sue
ace
another nice one :-)
January 3rd, 2026
