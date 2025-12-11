Previous
Another desperation post by rhoing
Photo 4924

Another desperation post

No post for yesterday as I finished time-consuming photo-project #2 last night and resumed work on project #3. This was an 8 p.m. desperation shot.

I do like using these Christmas dishes each year and they’re no longer produced, so replacement — if possible — would be exorbitantly expensive.

December 11 posts (14; missing 2016 — I must have generally been finished with the annual photo projects by this date…)

[ PXL_20251212_020104515_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A very pretty dish!
January 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact