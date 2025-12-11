Sign up
Photo 4924
Another desperation post
No post for yesterday as I finished time-consuming photo-project #2 last night and resumed work on project #3. This was an 8 p.m. desperation shot.
I do like using these Christmas dishes each year and they’re no longer produced, so replacement — if possible — would be exorbitantly expensive.
December 11 posts
(14; missing
2016
— I must have generally been finished with the annual photo projects by this date…)
[ PXL_20251212_020104515_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5218
photos
52
followers
50
following
1349% complete
Mags
ace
A very pretty dish!
January 3rd, 2026
