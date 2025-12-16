Previous
Photo 4926

Yeah, this too is pretty desperate

A one-subject day. The good news is that I finished that last photo-project tonight. Now I can focus on packing for our departure to spend Christmas with the kids & grandkids, and Clare’s family on the way back.

The photo doesn’t show it, but there are two colors of lights on this tree at a local business: there are whiter lights on the trunk and more yellowish lights on the branches. It’s very well done … and not my first post of this tree, but neither shot really captures how beautiful it looks. Without more technical/professional photography knowledge, I just don’t know how to get the lighting or contrast better. At a busy time of year, though, I just can’t take the time to haul out the dSLR and experiment.

December 16 posts

[ PXL_20251216_223654691_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
16th December 2025

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Dorothy
Beautiful, don’t think they can get any more lights on it.
January 5th, 2026  
GaryW
It is a lovely seasonal photo! Hope you enjoy your family time!
January 5th, 2026  
