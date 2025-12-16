Yeah, this too is pretty desperate

A one-subject day. The good news is that I finished that last photo-project tonight. Now I can focus on packing for our departure to spend Christmas with the kids & grandkids, and Clare’s family on the way back.
The photo doesn’t show it, but there are two colors of lights on this tree at a local business: there are whiter lights on the trunk and more yellowish lights on the branches. It’s very well done … and not my first post of this tree, but neither shot really captures how beautiful it looks. Without more technical/professional photography knowledge, I just don’t know how to get the lighting or contrast better. At a busy time of year, though, I just can’t take the time to haul out the dSLR and experiment.