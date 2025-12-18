Previous
Selfie on the Gnome Roam [Filler]
Selfie on the Gnome Roam [Filler]

No frames today, so this is a filler from yesterday when Clare, friend Bobbie and I hiked in Giant City State Park looking for gnomes on the Park’s “Gnome Roam.”
» “Gnome Roam at Giant City State Park”
» “Roam with gnomes through February at Giant City State Park”
» Giant City State Park at Facebook

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
