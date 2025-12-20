Previous
Plow Art [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 4930

Plow Art [Travel day]

At I-80 East Rest Area, Mile 219, near Danville, Pennsylvania.

December 20 posts (15; missing 2018)

[ PXL_20251220_152803236_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1350% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact