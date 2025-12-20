Sign up
Photo 4930
Plow Art [Travel day]
At I-80 East Rest Area, Mile 219, near Danville, Pennsylvania.
December 20 posts
(15; missing
2018
)
[ PXL_20251220_152803236_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5227
photos
53
followers
50
following
Tags
pennsylvania
,
rest area
,
i-80
,
travel-day
,
snow plows
,
tm-p8
,
tm20dec
,
snowplows
